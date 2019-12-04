Healthcare Stocks That Plunged To New Lows (PTGX, TRPX, MTP...)

(RTTNews) - We are featuring some stocks whose value dropped to new low year-to-date.

1. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) hit a new low of $4.47 on Tuesday in intraday trading, before closing at $4.69. The stock is down 30% year-to-date.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses its proprietary peptide technology platform to discover and develop novel drug candidates. Lead drug candidate, PTG-300 is being investigated in different blood disorders.

Yesterday, the company reported preliminary results from the ongoing phase II study of PTG-300, dubbed TRANSCEND in patients with transfusion-dependent (TD) beta-thalassemia. The data showed dose-related drug exposure and reductions from baseline serum iron and transferrin saturation (TSAT) levels, with significant reductions at the 40 mg and 80 mg weekly doses. However, the company noted that continued evaluation at higher doses is required to evaluate the rate and durability of these effects before reaching definitive conclusions. There was one serious adverse event of vomiting and confusion, and the most frequent treatment-emergent adverse event observed was transient erythema in 4 out of 33 patients. Clinical efficacy results from a further study with additional dose regimens and longer follow-up are expected in 2020.

A phase II study of PTG-300 in patients with polycythemia vera (PV), slow-growing blood cancer, is underway.

Protagonist plans to start phase II studies of PTG-300 in hereditary hemochromatosis and myelodysplastic syndrome in early 2020.

PTG-200, the next candidate in the pipeline, is in phase II study in Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory disease of the digestive tract. As per the agreement signed in 2017, Janssen Biotech is eligible for the co-development and commercialization of the drug.

2. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) recorded a new low of $1.25 on Tuesday in intraday trading, before closing at $1.29. The stock has lost 60% year-to-date.

Therapix Biosciences is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, developing drugs based on cannabinoid molecules.

The company is currently investigating approved cannabinoids for new indications. THX-110, a combination of dronabinol (? -9-tetrahydrocannabinol/THC) and CannAmide (palmitoylethanolamide/PEA) is being investigated in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), Tourette syndrome (ODD), and Pain.

Positive results from a phase IIa study of THX-110 in OSA were reported last month. A phase IIa study of THX-110 in Tourette syndrome at Yale University was successfully completed last year. Phase IIb study in Germany, Hanover, and Munich is ongoing. Phase IIa study of the drug candidate for the treatment of low back pain is also underway.

Two days back, Therapix Biosciences announced that its product candidate THX-210 (RESPECTRUM) has been moved to the next stage of clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability in patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The study is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Last month, the company entered into an MOU with SOL Global Portfolio Company Heavenly Rx, Ltd. to pursue a business combination. The companies are entering into an initial share exchange program, pursuant to which Therapix will issue up to 20% of its outstanding American Depositary Shares to acquire, from certain shareholders, an interest in Heavenly Rx.

3. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) fell to a new low of $2.59 on Tuesday in intraday trading, before closing at $2.61. The stock is down nearly 60% year-to-date.

Predictive Oncology is a data and AI-driven discovery services company operating through three subsidiaries, Helomics Holding Corporation (Helomics), TumorGenesis Inc. and Skyline Medical Inc.

Helomics was acquired by the company in April this year. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to data obtained from tumor patients to personalize treatment as well as develop new targeted therapies.

TumorGenesis division focuses on growing tumors in the laboratory that mimic the behavior in the patient's body. Skyline division markets FDA-approved STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal.

Last month, Predictive Oncology entered into a stock purchase agreement worth up to $50 million with Oasis Capital, LLC to fund its ongoing operations.

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $522,696 compared with $329,930 for the same period last year. Revenue included the sale of 19 STREAMWAY systems and disposable supplies, compared to 10 sales of the system in the comparable period.

Predictive Oncology's Cancer Quest 2020 project, in partnership with Helomics, analyzes the genomic and drug response profiles of around 400 women with ovarian cancer from UMPC Magee women's hospital. The first milestone of this AI-driven predictive model was reached in October.

4. Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) touched a new low of $0.58 on Tuesday in intraday trading, before closing at $0.64. The stock is down nearly 60% year-to-date.

Midatech Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on research and development of oncology and rare disease drugs.

Lead drug candidate, MTD201 is in phase I study for the treatment of Carcinoid cancer and acromegaly. Topline results are expected by the end of 2019 or early in 2020.

Next, up in the pipeline, MTX110 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing combined phase 1 safety and phase II efficacy study in patients with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), brain tumors found at the base of the brain.

Midatech is also evaluating MXT110 for the treatment of other brain cancers such as Medulloblastoma, and also Glioblastoma Multiforme which is a fast-growing form of brain cancer in adults.

MTX102, an immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in diabetes showed positive results in the phase I study in July this year.

In October, the company completed a 3 million American depository share offering at $1.00 per ADS.

5. Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) hit a new low of $2.59 on Tuesday in intraday trading, before closing at $2.91. The stock has lost almost 40% year-to-date.

Orgenesis is a biotechnology company that focuses on cell and gene therapy. The Company operates through two platforms: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) platform conducted through its subsidiary, Masthercell Global Inc. and POCare cell therapy platform.

Through the CDMO platform, the company provides contract manufacturing and development services for biopharmaceutical companies. POCare cell therapy platform collects, processes and supplies cells for various therapeutic treatments.

In October, the company entered into a co-development agreement with Accellix Inc., which allows Orgenesis to integrate Accellix's proprietary optic system, cartridges, reagents and software into Orgenesis' Point of Care cellular therapy platform.

Orgenesis, utilizing the POCare cell therapy platform, is developing Autologous Insulin Producing (AIP) cells as a cell replacement therapy for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia-prone diabetes resulting from total pancreatectomy due to chronic pancreatitis (CP).

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, increased 46% to $9.1 million from the comparable period last year.

