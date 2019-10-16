Healthcare Stocks That Hit New Highs(RETA, KOD, NTRA…)

(RTTNews) - The following are the healthcare stocks that hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) hit a new high of $162.96 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $157.92. The stock has jumped nearly 181% year-to-date, thanks to certain positive developments in the company.

On October 14, 2019, the company reported positive data was from the registrational Part 2 portion of a phase II trial of Omaveloxolone in patients with Friedreich's ataxia, dubbed MOXIe. The news sent the stock as much as 62%.

On October 10, 2019, the company reacquired rights from AbbVie to develop and commercialize Bardoxolone Methyl, Omaveloxolone, and all next-generation Nrf2 activators. Reata will pay AbbVie a total of $330 million in cash, primarily for rights to Bardoxolone.

Bardoxolone methyl, Reata's lead drug candidate is being evaluated as a treatment for different diseases.

A phase II/III study of Bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, dubbed CARDINAL, is ongoing, with one-year, top-line results expected in the second half of 2019.

- A phase III trial of Bardoxolone in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, dubbed FALCON, is underway.

- A pivotal phase III trial of Bardoxolone in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease, dubbed CATALYST, is underway, with top-line data expected in the first half of 2020.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) soared to a new high of $19.85 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $18.85. The stock climbed almost 180% year-to-date.

The company's lead drug candidate is KSI-301, intended as a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease.

A phase Ib open-label multiple-dose study of KSI-301 in patients with anti-VEGF treatment naïve neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is underway. Positive data from this ongoing study was announced on October 11, 2019.

A phase II study comparing KSI-301 against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' EYLEA (aflibercept) in participants with treatment-naïve neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), dubbed Dazzle, was initiated as recently as September of this year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) hit a new high of $14.56 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $12.98.

The company's stock made its debut on the NASDAQ on October 3, 2019, at an opening price of $11.20.

The lead product candidate in the pipeline is FX-322 for the treatment of sensorineural hearing loss, or SNHL, the most prevalent type of hearing loss, typically caused by permanent loss of sensory hair cells in the cochlea within the ear.

FX-322 has been successfully tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in 23 patients with stable SNHL, and a Phase 2a clinical trial in approximately 96 SNHL patients commenced as recently as last week. Top-line data from this trial is anticipated in the second half of 2020.

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) rose to a new high of $39.53 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $39.22. The stock jumped 181% year-to-date.

Natera is a genetic testing and diagnostics company with a focus on reproductive health, oncology and organ transplantation. The company which develops non-invasive methods for analyzing DNA has launched seven molecular diagnostic tests since 2009.

The company had revenues of $74.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $63.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Third-quarter earnings are expected to be announced on November 14, 2019.

Natera anticipates 2019 total revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million. Analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $291.88 million for the period.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) jumped to a new high of $62.98 in intraday trading on Tuesday, before closing at $61.99. The stock is up nearly 54% year-to-date.

Eagle Pharma is a revenue-generating specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated injectable products that address the shortcomings, as identified by physicians, pharmacists, and other stakeholders, of existing commercially successful injectable products.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $56.7 million, compared to $59.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Third-quarter earnings are expected to be announced on November 7, 2019.

