Healthcare Stocks Are Surging After Trump's Coronavirus Conference

President Donald Trump just held a news conference in which he declared a national emergency over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump also mentioned several healthcare and biotech companies by name that are working closely with the government to combat this novel coronavirus.

Teladoc's stock (NYSE: TDOC) shot up nearly 8% as the president stressed the importance of telehealth services. Trump said his administration would be waiving laws that restrict telehealth services across the country. Previously, many states made it incredibly difficult for doctors to practice medicine across state lines, which includes providing telehealth services.

Image source: Getty Images.

Roche (OTC: RHHBY) was also mentioned in the news conference. Shares of the healthcare giant already increased on news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 test. Trump said as many as 500,000 extra tests could be available by next week. Roche ended the day up 13%.

Other healthcare stocks soaring

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) jumped 12.5% and 9.2% respectively in light of the conference where their leaders made an appearance alongside Trump.

Walgreens also announced on Friday afternoon that it would be dedicating space outside some of its stores to provide COVID-19 testing services for Americans. The company partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal and state authorities to help respond to the pandemic.

Lab companies including Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and LabCorp (NYSE: LH) saw their stocks increase significantly following the news conference where their leaders spoke with the President. Both companies already announced they would begin nationwide COVID-19 testing last week.

10 stocks we like better than Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.