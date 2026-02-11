Healthcare Stocks Are Sinking. Here Are 2 to Buy on the Dip.

Key Points

There are almost always some companies doing well, even when competitors in the same industry are sinking. Right now, investor enthusiasm has GLP-1 weight loss drug leader Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) riding high, with a lofty price-to-earnings ratio of 46. Its dividend yield is a tiny 0.6%(in part, because of its strong share-price performance).

The sinking shares of competitors Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) will be much more attractive if you are a contrarian, have a value bias, or are a dividend lover. Here's what you need to know.

Novo Nordisk is the second fiddle

Eli Lilly's 2025 revenue was supercharged by its Mounjaro (for diabetes) and Zepbound (for weight loss) GLP-1 drugs. Mounjaro's sales rose 99% in 2025, while Zepbound's sales jumped 175%. By comparison, Novo Nordisk's obesity drugs only experienced growth of 31% in 2025.

Most people would consider 31% growth a strong showing, but when you compare it to Eli Lilly, it appears rather paltry. Worse, Novo Nordisk is warning that a pricing agreement with the U.S. government will lead to weak financial results in 2026.

Investors have pummeled the stock price, which is down 66% since mid-2024. This could be a buying opportunity for long-term value investors. Notably, the P/E ratio is 13, and the 3.9% dividend yield is well covered, given the 40% payout ratio.

The big story, however, is Novo Nordisk's newly introduced GLP-1 pill, which could greatly expand the number of consumers willing to use the company's weight loss medication. The company expects improved performance in 2027.

Pfizer is playing catch-up

Pfizer's internally generated GLP-1 drug candidate was unsuccessful. The company is attempting to catch up to Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk via partnerships and acquisitions.

However, Pfizer has a long and successful history of innovation. It may not be leading the pharmaceutical sector right now, but it has in the past and is highly likely to do so again. In addition to GLP-1 drugs, the company is also seeing research success with oncology and migraine treatments.

If you don't mind a turnaround story, Pfizer could be a good fit for your portfolio. It comes with a lofty 6.3% dividend yield, though the payout ratio is above 100% right now.

More conservative dividend investors will probably be better off with Novo Nordisk. However, for contrarian types, the dividend is really just icing on the cake if it survives the current weak patch. For reference, the P/E ratio is around 20.

Time for a deep dive

Pfizer and Novo Nordisk stocks are sinking right now, but that could be an opportunity for investors who think long term. Sure, you'll be buying while others are selling, which is emotionally challenging. However, you'll also be picking up stocks that look like bargains relative to industry leader Eli Lilly.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.