This Healthcare Stock Still Commands a Top 3 Portfolio Slot Despite a Steep Slide This Past Year

New York City-based Brigade Capital Management increased its LNTH holding by 173,200 shares in the third quarter.

The move contributed to a net position value increase of about $4.51 million.

As of September 30, Brigade Capital reported holding 316,345 LNTH shares valued at $16.23 million.

New York City-based Brigade Capital Management added 173,200 shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the third quarter, increasing its position by $4.51 million, SEC data show November 14.

What Happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Brigade Capital Management increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 173,200 shares in the third quarter. The position’s value rose by approximately $4.51 million to approximately $16.23 million at quarter-end based on the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management of approximately $815.20 million.

What Else to Know

The Lantheus Holdings position now represents 2.0% of 13F AUM, making it the portfolio's third-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:NBR: $30.60 million (28.4% of AUM)

NYSE:LUMN: $17.75 million (16.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LNTH: $16.23 million (15.0% of AUM)

NYSE:NCLH: $8.56 million (7.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EXE: $8.34 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, LNTH shares were priced at $66.53, down 27% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.53 billion Net Income (TTM) $167.68 million Price (as of Tuesday) $66.53 One-Year Price Change (27%)

Company Snapshot

Lantheus Holdings develops and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products, including DEFINITY (ultrasound agent), TechneLite (technetium generator), PYLARIFY (prostate cancer imaging), and AZEDRA (radiotherapeutic), serving cardiovascular, oncology, and other disease areas.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of specialized imaging agents, radiotherapeutics, and related products to healthcare providers and distribution networks.

It targets hospitals, clinics, integrated delivery networks, radiopharmacies, and group practices worldwide as its main customer base.

Lantheus Holdings is a healthcare company specializing in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products for cardiovascular and oncology applications. The company leverages a diverse portfolio of imaging agents and radiotherapeutics, supported by strategic partnerships with leading industry players.

Foolish Take

Adding exposure while a stock is deeply out of favor often reflects conviction in fundamentals that are not showing up in the share price. Lantheus is navigating exactly that kind of disconnect. The company delivered third-quarter revenue of $384 million and nearly $95 million in free cash flow, even as GAAP earnings compressed amid acquisition costs, higher operating expenses, and softer year-over-year performance from its flagship prostate cancer imaging product.



That pressure is visible in the stock. Shares are down sharply over the past year despite Lantheus remaining profitable, cash-generative, and strategically active. During the quarter, the company closed the Life Molecular Imaging acquisition, repurchased $100 million of its own stock, and reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of roughly $1.5 billion with adjusted EPS north of $5.50.



Within the portfolio, this position now sits alongside deeply cyclical and turnaround-oriented names, suggesting a tolerance for volatility when cash flow and optionality are present. In other words, Lantheus is not priced like a growth darling, but it is still funding pipeline expansion, defending a dominant diagnostics franchise, and returning capital. If execution stabilizes, today’s skepticism could prove temporary.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management: The total value of securities a fund manager must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or investment firm.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): The mean annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.

Radiotherapeutic: A medical product that uses radiation to treat diseases, commonly cancer.

Technetium generator: A device used in hospitals to produce technetium-99m, a radioactive isotope for diagnostic imaging.

Integrated delivery networks: Healthcare systems that combine providers and facilities to offer coordinated patient care across services.

Radiopharmacies: Specialized pharmacies that prepare and dispense radioactive drugs used for medical imaging or therapy.

Distribution networks: Systems of organizations and processes that move products from manufacturers to end customers.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lantheus. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.