Healthcare Stock Soars 74% This Past Year as One Fund Lifts Stake to 10% of Portfolio

Key Points

Alta Fox Capital Management added 776,975 shares in BrightSpring Health Services; the estimated trade value was $26.06 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $32.73 million, reflecting both share purchase and price movement.

The post-trade stake totaled 1,237,500 shares valued at $46.34 million as of December 31, 2025.

BrightSpring stake now 9.97% of fund AUM.

On February 13, 2026, Alta Fox Capital Management disclosed a buy of 776,975 shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $26.06 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Alta Fox Capital Management increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) by 776,975 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was approximately $26.06 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter. At quarter-end, the stake’s value had risen by $32.73 million, reflecting both the purchase and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Alta Fox bought additional BTSG shares, lifting the position to 9.97% of its 13F AUM after this filing.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: NATL: $74.35 million (16.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: DAKT: $73.81 million (15.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: CARG: $48.84 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BTSG: $46.34 million (10.0% of AUM) NYSE: REZI: $44.49 million (9.6% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, BrightSpring shares were priced at $37.79, up 74.4% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 11% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $13.3 billion Net income (TTM) $110.3 million Market capitalization $7.01 billion Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $37.79

Company snapshot

BrightSpring Health Services delivers pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings, with a focus on Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

The company operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform, generating revenue through clinical providers and pharmacists serving patients outside traditional healthcare facilities.

Its primary customers include patients requiring ongoing care at home or in community settings, particularly those covered by government and commercial health insurance programs.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is a leading provider of home and community-based healthcare services in the United States, with a significant scale and a diversified service offering. The company leverages its integrated platform to deliver both pharmacy and direct care services to a broad patient base, primarily serving Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. BrightSpring's strategy centers on expanding access to care in non-institutional settings, positioning the company to benefit from long-term trends in healthcare delivery and population health management.

What this transaction means for investors

Healthcare is shifting steadily away from institutions and into the home, and that secular trend is not slowing down. That backdrop makes a near 10% portfolio allocation to BrightSpring notable, especially as the company scales both pharmacy and provider services in tandem.



In the third quarter, BrightSpring generated $3.33 billion in revenue, up 28% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA climbing 37% to $160 million. Net income from continuing operations swung to $37.5 million from a loss a year earlier, and management also raised full year revenue guidance to as much as $12.8 billion and expects adjusted EBITDA between $605 million and $615 million, implying more than 30% growth.



Within the portfolio, the position now sits alongside other concentrated bets, but healthcare services offers a different risk profile than cyclical or tech holdings. Ultimately, if BrightSpring continues converting top line growth into durable cash flow while navigating reimbursement risk, the current run may prove to be more than just the finish line.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarGurus. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.