This Healthcare Stock Has No Debt and a Near-Monopoly in Its Market

Key Points

Intuitive Surgical has a massive lead in its corner of the robotic-assisted surgery market.

The company also has an excellent balance sheet.

Even with mounting competition, the stock could perform well over the long run.

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Economic moats can come from different sources. Few are as powerful as a monopoly. Companies with a dominant, runaway lead in their niches tend to deliver excellent financial results and outstanding stock market returns over the long run. If, on top of that, there is no or little long-term debt on their balance sheets, they have an even more impressive business.

That describes Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) pretty well. And although the medical device specialist has encountered some challenges of late, the stock remains a no-brainer for long-term investors. Let me explain.

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A great buy-and-forget pick

Intuitive Surgical operates in the robotic-assisted surgery niche. Its best-known device is the da Vinci system, which is approved across many indications. According to some estimates, the healthcare leader has a 58% share of the U.S. robotic surgical systems market. However, that metric is somewhat misleading and understates Intuitive Surgical's dominance.

Although there are many robotic systems out there, not nearly as many compete directly with the da Vinci systems. For instance, Stryker's Mako surgical robotic arm helps perform knee and hip replacements, indications for which the da Vinci system isn't approved, given its focus on soft tissue procedures, which don't include these two.

Here's a better way to gauge Intuitive Surgical's dominance in its corner of this space: The company holds an 86% share of the U.S. market for robotic surgical systems and accessories. Now turning to the company's balance sheet, Intuitive Surgical ended 2025 with $2.5 billion in total liabilities, compared to $20.5 billion in total assets.

What's more, the company's long-term debt accounts for a small percentaged of its liabilities.

ISRG Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

This grants Intuitive Surgical significant financial flexibility and the stability to navigate challenging times with relative ease.

Now, it's important to highlight that things are slowly changing for Intuitive Surgical. Notably, the company will face increased competition, given that Medtronic, a medical device specialist, received clearance last year for the Hugo system, which will compete with the da Vinci system.

Further, Johnson & Johnson is also close to earning approval for its own Ottava system. Despite this problem, Intuitive Surgical's market is underpenetrated. And besides its leading market share, the company benefits from high switching costs, as its industry-leading device has proven over the past two decades of real-world use that it can improve patient outcomes.

These advantages should allow Intuitive Surgical to remain a leader in its niche for a long time while delivering consistent financial results. That's why, despite the increasingly competitive nature of its industry, the stock remains a buy.

Should you buy stock in Intuitive Surgical right now?

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Intuitive Surgical and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.