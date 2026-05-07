This Healthcare Stock Fell 24% After Earnings. One Fund Bought $51 Million Before the Drop

Key Points

Van Berkom & Associates bought 1,587,636 shares of Option Care Health last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $51.54 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $42.74 million, reflecting the addition of the new stake.

The deal represented a 1.7% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

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Van Berkom & Associates Inc. disclosed a new position in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) as of its May 07, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 1,587,636 shares in a trade estimated at $51.54 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 07, 2026, SEC filing, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated a new position in Option Care Health by purchasing 1,587,636 shares. The estimated transaction value is $51.54 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake was $42.74 million, capturing the combined effect of share purchases and price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position, amounting to 1.41% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SNEX: $111.64 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE:DOCN: $110.95 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:LAUR: $108.12 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:ENSG: $104.82 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCTR: $101.81 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, shares were priced at $20.45, down 37.5% over one year and trailing the S&P 500 by 68.90 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.67 billion Net Income (TTM) $206.19 million Market Capitalization $3.26 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-06) $20.45

Company Snapshot

Option Care Health provides a range of home and alternate site infusion therapies, including anti-infectives, immunoglobulin, parenteral and enteral nutrition, and chronic disease treatments.

The firm operates a service-based model delivering infusion therapies and clinical support.

It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions across the United States, targeting individuals requiring complex infusion therapy outside of traditional hospital settings.

Option Care Health, Inc. is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States, leveraging a national footprint and clinical expertise to deliver complex therapies.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of Option Care Health cratered roughly 24% after the company’s April 30 earnings release, which showed first-quarter revenue rising just 1.3% year over year to $1.35 billion while adjusted EBITDA fell 6.3% to $104.8 million. Management also acknowledged “mixed performance” and cut full-year guidance to between $5.675 billion and $5.775 billion in revenue.



Still, there were some encouraging signs beneath the selloff. The company expanded its revolving credit facility from $400 million to $850 million and repurchased $17.5 million in stock during the quarter. Option Care also remains the nation’s largest independent provider of home infusion services, giving it meaningful scale in a healthcare niche with long-term demand tailwinds.



Of course, Van Berkom’s purchase was before the drop. And with that in mind, the move ultimately looks like a long-term bet on a beaten-down healthcare services company whose growth story temporarily hit a wall. The challenge is that the latest earnings report made clear that some investors are no longer willing to give Option Care the benefit of the doubt on slowing momentum. But if growth reaccelerates, the selloff could eventually look overdone.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DigitalOcean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.