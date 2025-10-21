This Healthcare Stock Is Up 1,000%, Outpacing Nvidia, Tesla, and Apple Combined

Key Points

Oncology Institute stock soared more than 1,100% this year.

The cancer care provider has produced solid revenue growth.

However, the company continues to operate at a loss.

10 stocks we like better than Oncology Institute ›

Technology stocks get a lot of hype these days. That's particularly true for those involved in generative artificial intelligence. However, there have been outstanding performers in other sectors this year.

For instance, Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI), a provider of oncology care, has seen its stock price soar 1,130% through Oct. 16. That's outpaced popular stocks, such as Nvidia and Tesla, which gained 35.4% and 6.2%, respectively, while Apple's lost 1.2%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It's time to take a step back to explore Oncology Institute's business.

Understanding the company

Oncology Institute, started in 2007, provides a range of cancer care. This includes physician care, infusions, and radiation. It also provides pharmacy services and clinical trials.

It aims to provide these services under value-based contracts through which Oncology Institute receives a fee. This arrangement offers savings to insurance companies and patients while putting the onus on Oncology Institute to provide high-quality healthcare in a cost-efficient manner.

The company operates in 16 markets across five states, so it remains small. Nonetheless, it has been growing revenue rapidly. Oncology Institute's second-quarter top line increased 21.5% to $119.8 million.

However, the company continues to lose money. It reported an operating loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $11.2 million, although that's narrower than last year's $16.4 million loss.

Future prospects

Companies that make the U.S. healthcare system more cost-effective and produce better outcomes should be rewarded with high revenue and profit growth. Still, it's unclear when or if Oncology Institute will achieve profitability. With the stock soaring this year, it may have gotten ahead of itself.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oncology Institute right now?

Before you buy stock in Oncology Institute, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oncology Institute wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $667,945!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,558!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Lawrence Rothman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.