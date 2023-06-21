News & Insights

US Markets
HUM

Healthcare startup Aledade valued at $3.5 bln after latest funding - source

June 21, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

By Sri Hari N S

June 21 (Reuters) - Healthcare startup Aledade was valued at $3.5 billion after its latest funding round, a source close to the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and fetched $260 million for the Bethesda, Maryland-based startup, the company said in a statement.

Venrock, Avidity Partners, OMERS Growth Equity and Fidelity Management & Research Company also participated in the fundraise.

Aledade is a public benefit corporation in the U.S. that works with primary care physicians, health centers and clinics to develop value-based healthcare programs.

The startup generated more than $475 million in revenue for 2022, over 50% higher than the year before.

Earlier this year, Aledade and insurer Humana HUM.Nannounced a 10-year collaboration to provide value-based primary care for Humana's Medicare Advantage members.

Venture capital fundraising in the United States has started to pick up pace alongside a recovery in public markets, as economic worries eased on expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with the bulk of its rate hikes.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.