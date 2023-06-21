Healthcare startup Aledade valued at $3.5 bln after latest funding - source

By Sri Hari N S

June 21 (Reuters) - Healthcare startup Aledade was valued at $3.5 billion after its latest funding round, a source close to the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and fetched $260 million for the Bethesda, Maryland-based startup, the company said in a statement.

Venrock, Avidity Partners, OMERS Growth Equity and Fidelity Management & Research Company also participated in the fundraise.

Aledade is a public benefit corporation in the U.S. that works with primary care physicians, health centers and clinics to develop value-based healthcare programs.

The startup generated more than $475 million in revenue for 2022, over 50% higher than the year before.

Earlier this year, Aledade and insurer Humana HUM.Nannounced a 10-year collaboration to provide value-based primary care for Humana's Medicare Advantage members.

Venture capital fundraising in the United States has started to pick up pace alongside a recovery in public markets, as economic worries eased on expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with the bulk of its rate hikes.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

