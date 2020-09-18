Healthcare SPAC NextGen Acquisition files for a $350 million IPO
NextGen Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the industrial and healthcare sectors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $350 million in an initial public offering.
The Boca Raton, FL-based company was founded in 2020 plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NGACU. NextGen Acquisition filed confidentially on August 17, 2020. Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Healthcare SPAC NextGen Acquisition files for a $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest IPOs Videos
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market braces for a September SNOWstorm in a 14 IPO week
- The SNOWstorm gets bigger: Snowflake increases range to $100 to $110 ahead of $2.9 billion IPO
- Let it SNOW: Data unicorn Snowflake prices $3.4 billion IPO above the range at $120 in largest software listing ever
- Altimeter Capital's tech SPAC Altimeter Growth Corp. files for a $450 million IPO