NextGen Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the industrial and healthcare sectors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $350 million in an initial public offering.



The Boca Raton, FL-based company was founded in 2020 plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NGACU. NextGen Acquisition filed confidentially on August 17, 2020. Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Healthcare SPAC NextGen Acquisition files for a $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.