Healthcare SPAC LifeSci Acquisition sets terms for $50 million IPO

LifeSci Acquisition, a blank check company targeting healthcare industry, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.

The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at a price of $10 and would command a market value of $63 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant exercisable at $11.50.

LifeSci Acquisition was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LSACU. Chardan Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

