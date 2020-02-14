Healthcare SPAC LifeSci Acquisition sets terms for $50 million IPO

LifeSci Acquisition, a blank check company targeting healthcare industry, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at a price of $10 and would command a market value of $63 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



LifeSci Acquisition was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LSACU. Chardan Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



