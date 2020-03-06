Healthcare SPAC LifeSci Acquisition prices $60 million IPO at $10

LifeSci Acquisition, a blank check company formed by LifeSci Capital targeting the healthcare industry, raised $60 million by offering 6 million units at $10 at a market cap of $73 million. The company originally planned to offer 5 million units. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant for one half of one share exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by experienced healthcare investors and LifeSci Capital executives Andrew McDonald and David Dobkin.



LifeSci Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LSACU. Chardan Capital Markets acted as a lead manager on the deal.





