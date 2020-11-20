LifeSci Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by LifeSci Capital targeting the healthcare industry, raised $75 million by offering 7.5 million shares at $10. Unlike an ordinary SPAC, the company did not offer warrants that would become exercisable following completion of the initial business combination.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Andrew McDonald and COO and Director Michael Rice, who are Founding Partners at healthcare-dedicated investment bank LifeSci Capital. CFO and Director David Dobkin is currently a Managing Director at LifeSci Capital. The SPAC plans to target the biopharma, medical technology, digital health, and healthcare services sectors in North America or Europe.



LifeSci Capital's previous SPAC, LifeSci Acquisition (LSAC; +64% from $10 offer price), went public in March 2020 and recently announced a merger agreement with oncology biotech Vincera Pharma.



LifeSci Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LSAQ. LifeSci Capital and Ladenburg Thalmann acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC LifeSci Acquisition II prices $75 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



