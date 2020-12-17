KL Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Kennedy Lewis targeting the healthcare industry, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, KL Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Doug Logigian, who serves as a Partner and President of opportunistic credit manager Kennedy Lewis Investment Management and previously was a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone. He is joined by CFO and Director Richard Gumer, a Managing Director and Head of Life Sciences at Kennedy Lewis and former co-founder and CEO of Life Sciences Alternative Funding, and COO and Director David Kho, a Managing Partner at Kennedy Lewis and a former VP of Bridge Bank.



KL Acquisition plans to leverage its management team's experience and target the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the US and other developed countries.



KL Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KLAQU. The company filed confidentially on September 14, 2020. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC KL Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

