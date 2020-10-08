Healthcare Services Acquisition, a blank check company targeting healthcare services and related industries in the US, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Bethesda, MD-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Anchor investor BlackRock intends to purchase $26 million worth of units in the offering. At the proposed deal size, Healthcare Services Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman David Blair, the Executive Chairman of Accountable Health Solutions and former CEO of Catalyst Health Solutions, and President and Director Martin Payne, who has held executive leadership positions at MedX, Comprehensive Clinical Solutions, and HRGi. The company plans to target the healthcare services and related industries in the US.



Healthcare Services Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCARU. The SPAC filed confidentially on September 21, 2020. BofA Securities and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC Healthcare Services Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.