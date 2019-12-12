Healthcare SPAC Healthcare Merger Corp. prices upsized $220 million IPO at $10
Healthcare Merger Corp., a blank check company targeting the healthcare industry, raised $220 million by offering 22 million units at $10 to command a market value of $276 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant to purchase common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
Healthcare Merger Corp. plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCCOU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.
