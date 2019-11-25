Healthcare SPAC Healthcare Merger Corp. files for a $200 million IPO

Healthcare Merger Corp., a blank check company targeting the healthcare industry, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of one warrant to purchase common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. At $10, Healthcare Merger Corp. would command a market value of $256 million.



HCMC Sponsor (22% post-IPO stake) is an affiliate of the SPAC's CEO Steven Shulman and President Charles Ditkoff. Shulman serves as Managing Partner of Shulman Family Ventures and Chairman of Magellan, Quarter Health, CareCentrix, and Healthmap Solutions. Ditkoff serves as counsel at McDermott, Will & Emery and as a director at Cumberland Consulting Group.



Healthcare Merger Corp. was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCCOU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.