Healthcare Capital Corp., a blank check company targeting the healthcare industry, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10. The company offered 4 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman David Milch, who has been an independent life sciences and tech investor for the past 30 years; CEO and Director William Johns, the founder and CEO healthcare-focused software firm National Provider Network; and CFO Philip Baseil, who previously served as COO of the Tradex Division at Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH). Healthcare Capital Corp. plans to target the healthcare industry, with a focus on digital and telehealth, life sciences, innovative medical devices, and healthcare technology.



Healthcare Capital Corp. plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCCCU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp. prices upsized $240 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.