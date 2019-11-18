IPOs
Healthcare SPAC GreenVision Acquisition set to price $63 million IPO on Monday, 11/18

GreenVision Acquisition, a blank check company led by Shanghai dealmakers targeting healthcare firms outside of China, is expected to&nbsp;price on Monday, November 11, 2019.

The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $63 million.&nbsp;Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock.

The primary shareholder is sponsor GreenVision Capital Holdings with a 19% post-IPO stake. The sponsor is an affiliate of the SPAC's officers and directors. CEO/Chairman David Fu is an Of Counsel to Global Law Office, Shanghai, and specializes in M&amp;A, private equity, and foreign direct investment.

GreenVision Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol&nbsp;GRNVU. I-Bankers Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

