Golden Arrow Merger, a blank check company targeting healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and CFO Timothy Babich, the founder of Nexxus Holdings, FCM Bank, and Fortelus Capital Management, and Chairman Jacob Doft, the co-founder and CEO of Highline Capital Management. Golden Arrow Merger intends to initially focus on identifying a prospective target business in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the US and other developed countries.



Golden Arrow Merger plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GAMCU. BTIG acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC Golden Arrow Merger prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



