FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition, a blank check company targeting biotechnology and telemedicine in North America, raised $50 million by offering 5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one whole warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The trust is initially funded at $10.10 per unit.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Robb Knie, who currently serves as CEO and Chairman of Hoth Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HOTH). Other notable board members include Sundeep Agrawal, a Managing Director at Colt Ventures, and Michael Reavey, VP of Enterprise Security at Electronic Arts and technical advisor to Change Healthcare.



FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition plans on targeting the biotech and/or telemedicine sectors of the North American healthcare industry, with a particular focus on companies in the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors where its management team has experience



The New York, NY-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FOXWU. Kingswood Capital Markets acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition prices $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



