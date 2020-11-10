Edoc Acquisition Corp., a blank check company targeting the healthcare industries in North America and Asia-Pacific, raised $90 million by offering 9 million units at $10. The company offered 1 million fewer units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth of a share, and one warrant to purchase one-half of a share, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman and CEO Kevin Chen, who currently serves as CIO and Chief Economist at Horizon Financial, and CFO and Director Christine Zhao, a venture partner at healthcare venture and private equity fund YuanMing Capital. The company plans to focus on the healthcare sector, with possible targets including hospitals or hospital networks, specialty clinics chain, and chronic disease health care service providers, among others.



Edoc Acquisition Corp. plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ADOCU. I-Bankers Securities acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC Edoc Acquisition prices downsized $90 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



