Digital Transformation Opportunities, a blank check company targeting the healthcare and healthcare technology sectors, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Kevin Nazemi, who currently serves as a Partner at startup investment and incubation firm Lobby 7 Capital. Nazemi previously was the founder and CEO of Renew Health and co-founder and Co-CEO of Oscar Health Insurance (OSCR). Digital Transformation Opportunities plans to target the healthcare industry, with a particular focus on healthcare technology and adjacent verticals.



Digital Transformation Opportunities plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DTOCU. Barclays acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC Digital Transformation Opportunities prices upsized $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.