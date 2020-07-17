Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions, the third healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Deerfield Management and Robert Barasch, raised $125 million by offering 12.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $156 million.



The company is led by Chairman Richard Barasch and CEO and Director Steven Hochberg. The pair also serve in those roles for Deerfield Management's other SPAC DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (DFPHU), which is up 13% from its March 2020 IPO. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions plans to target the healthcare or healthcare-related industries with a focus on the life sciences, medical technology, digital health and technology-enabled services sectors.



Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFHTU. Deutsche Bank and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions prices $125 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.