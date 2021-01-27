CA Healthcare Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the healthcare industry, raised $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Larry Neiterman, who previously served as COO of the US consulting practice of Deloitte. He is joined by CFO, President, and Director Jeffrey Barnes, an independent healthcare consultant who previously served as CEO of Philips Canada. CA Healthcare Acquisition intends to capitalize on management's experience in the healthcare industry, specifically focusing on healthcare services, healthcare information technology, care management, behavioral health, medical devices, diagnostics, pharma services, health and wellness, and specialty pharmacy.



CA Healthcare Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CAHCU. BTIG acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC CA Healthcare Acquisition prices $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



