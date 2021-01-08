CA Healthcare Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the healthcare industry, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Boston, MA-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, CA Healthcare Acquisition will command a market value of $125 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Larry Neiterman, who previously served as COO of the US consulting practice of Deloitte. He is joined by CFO and Director Jeffrey Barnes, an independent healthcare consultant who recently served as CEO of Philips Canada. CA Healthcare Acquisition intends to capitalize on management's experience in the healthcare industry, specifically focusing on healthcare services, healthcare information technology, care management, behavioral health, medical devices, diagnostics, pharma services, health and wellness, and specialty pharmacy.



CA Healthcare Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CAHCU. It filed confidentially on November 17, 2020. BTIG is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC CA Healthcare Acquisition files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.