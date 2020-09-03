Blue Water Acquisition, a blank check company formed by an industry veteran targeting a healthcare business, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The Greenwich, CT-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed price, Blue Water Acquisition would command a market value of $63 million.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Joseph Hernandez, founder and Chairman of early stage biotech Blue Water Vaccines. Hernandez's previous experience includes serving as founding Chairman of Microlin Bio and founding CEO of Innovative Biosensors. The company plans to target the healthcare and related industries in the US and Europe, specifically companies in the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors.



Blue Water Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLUWU. The company filed confidentially on July 22, 2020. Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Healthcare SPAC Blue Water Acquisition files for a $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.