Healthcare SPAC Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition files for a $100 million IPO

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Metalmark Capital and Avego Healthcare Capital targeting healthcare in the US or Europe, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10 to command a market value of $125 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50.



Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AMHCU. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition filed confidentially on September 13, 2019. BMO Capital Markets and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



