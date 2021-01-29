EQ Health Acquisition, a blank check company formed by EQ Capital Strategies and FS Investments targeting healthcare services, raised $191 million by offering 19.1 million units at $10. The company offered 3.1 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Lewis Little Jr., the former CEO of Covenant Physician Partners and former co-founder and CEO of Harden Healthcare; CEO and CFO Scott Ellyson, founder and Principal of Clarity Performance Partners; COO Benjamin Hanson, founder and Managing Member of EQ Capital Strategies; and Vice Chairman Andrew Beckman, who currently serves as a Managing Director and Head of Liquid Credit and Special Situations at FS Investments. EQ Health Acquisition plans to target undervalued, growth-oriented businesses in the healthcare services industry with enterprise values between $600 million and $1.25 billion.



EQ Health Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol EQHA.U. Jefferies and BTIG acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Healthcare services SPAC EQ Health Acquisition prices upsized $191 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



