Healthcare Services Reiterates FY25 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

July 23, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) reiterated its revenue growth guidance in the mid-single digits for the full-year 2025.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report revenue growth of 5.42 percent to $1.81 billion for the year.

The Company also raised its 2025 cash flow from operations forecast (excluding the change in payroll accrual) to $70.0 million to $85.0 million from the previous $60.0 million to $75.0 million range.

Further, the Company announced that it plans to accelerate the pace of its share buybacks, and over the next 12 months, intends to repurchase $50.0 million shares of its common stock under its February 2023 share repurchase authorization.

