Healthcare Services Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $23.1 million or $0.31 per share, compared to $18.2 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $452.0 million from $462.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $449.41 million.

