Healthcare Services Q2 Profit Down, Misses Estimates; Revenues Rise; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income declined to $6.82 million or $0.09 per share from last year's $9.57 million or $0.13 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter was $424.86 million, up from $398.17 million a year ago. Analysts estimated revenues of $426.72 million for the quarter.

Housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment revenues were $199.1 million and $225.8 million, respectively.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21375 per share, payable on September 23 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19.

