Healthcare Services Group's (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of December to US$0.21. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which is above the industry average.

Healthcare Services Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, Healthcare Services Group was paying out 87% of earnings, but a comparatively small 42% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

EPS is set to fall by 10.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 100%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Healthcare Services Group Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:HCSG Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.63 to US$0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.0% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Healthcare Services Group hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Healthcare Services Group has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Healthcare Services Group's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Healthcare Services Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



