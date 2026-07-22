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HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Swings To Profit In Q2, Reaffirms FY26 Growth Outlook

July 22, 2026 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG), reported a return to profit in the second quarter, from the prior year on improved revenue, and reduced service costs as well as growth in other income.

Net Income for the period was $22.70 million, compared to loss of $32.37 million in the same quarter last year. Net income per share was $0.32, in comparison with loss of $0.44 in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $35.59 million, in contrast with EBITDA loss of $36.32 million a year ago.

Revenue for the period increased to $470.81 million from $458.49 million in the prior year.

Furthermore, the company confirmed that the growth in the second quarter was in line with its outlook for 2026, in which they expect mid-single-digit growth.

In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.81 percent higher at $25.00, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.60 percent down.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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