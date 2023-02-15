Healthcare Services Group Shares Up 8% Quarterly Results Beat View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) are rising more than 8% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter results.

Profit was $16.16 million or $0.22 per share in the fourth quarter, up from $2.11 milion or $0.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $0.11 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased to $424.02 million from $420.45 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $419.73 million.

HCSG is at $13.66 currently. It has traded in the range of $11.55-$20.54 in the last 1 year.

