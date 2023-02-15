Healthcare Services Group Reports Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $16.159 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $2.105 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $424.020 million from $420.447 million last year.

Healthcare Services Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $16.159 Mln. vs. $2.105 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $424.020 Mln vs. $420.447 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.