HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Q4 Profit Slides

February 12, 2025 — 07:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Wednesday announced a sharp decline in fourth-quarter earnings, despite a slight growth in revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $11.92 million, down from $23.51 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.16, down from $0.32 in the prior year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $437.81 million from $423.84 million last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter revenue in a range of $440.0 to $450.0 million and the full year revenue growht in mid-single digit revenue.

