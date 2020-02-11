Healthcare Services Group Q4 Profit Matches Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) reported fourth-quarter net income per share of $0.25 compared to $0.42, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter revenue was $447.0 million, compared to $495 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $442.79 million for the quarter.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20125 per common share, payable on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

Healthcare Services Group also announced the promotion of Andy Kush, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, to the role of Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

