Markets
HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Q3 Results Miss Estimates; Boosts Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) reported Wednesday that third-quarter net income plunged to $9.54 million or $0.13 per share from $27.64 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $415.59 million from $435.95 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $410.21 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, payable on December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Kurt Simmons, Jr., as a member of the Board and Audit Committee, effective November 1, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCSG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular