Healthcare Services Group Q3 Results Miss Estimates; Boosts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) reported Wednesday that third-quarter net income plunged to $9.54 million or $0.13 per share from $27.64 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $415.59 million from $435.95 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $410.21 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, payable on December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Kurt Simmons, Jr., as a member of the Board and Audit Committee, effective November 1, 2021.

