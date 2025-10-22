Healthcare Services Group Q3 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42.95 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $14.03 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $464.34 million from $428.15 million last year.

Healthcare Services Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.95 Mln. vs. $14.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $464.34 Mln vs. $428.15 Mln last year.

