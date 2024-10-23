Healthcare Services Group Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG):

Earnings: $14.03 million in Q3 vs. -$5.05 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.19 in Q3 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $428.15 million in Q3 vs. $411.39 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $430.0 to $440.0 Mln

