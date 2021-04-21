Healthcare Services Group Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) reported first quarter earnings per share of $0.33 compared to $0.27, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income increased to $24.65 million from $20.19 million, prior year.

First quarter revenues declined to $407.75 million from $449.15 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $404.99 million, for the quarter.

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2075 per common share, payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021. The company remains authorized to repurchase 1.7 million shares of common stock pursuant to the previous authorization and expects to repurchase up to 1.0 million shares through February 2022.

