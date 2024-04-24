Healthcare Services Group Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15.309 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $11.671 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Healthcare Services Group reported adjusted earnings of $16.483 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $423.433 million from $417.230 million last year.

Healthcare Services Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $15.309 Mln. vs. $11.671 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $423.433 Mln vs. $417.230 Mln last year.

