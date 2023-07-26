News & Insights

Healthcare Services Group Profit Advances In Q2, but misses estimates

July 26, 2023 — 07:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.598 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $6.820 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $418.931 million from $424.857 million last year.

Healthcare Services Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $8.598 Mln. vs. $6.820 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $418.931 Mln vs. $424.857 Mln last year.

