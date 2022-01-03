Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Healthcare Services Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$84m ÷ (US$794m - US$154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Healthcare Services Group has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:HCSG Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Healthcare Services Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Healthcare Services Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Healthcare Services Group Tell Us?

In terms of Healthcare Services Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. However it looks like Healthcare Services Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Healthcare Services Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 48% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Healthcare Services Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Healthcare Services Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

