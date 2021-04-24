Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Just Recorded A 25% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to US$31.96 following its latest first-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$408m were what the analysts expected, Healthcare Services Group surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.33 per share, an impressive 25% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Healthcare Services Group after the latest results. NasdaqGS:HCSG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from eight analysts covering Healthcare Services Group is for revenues of US$1.65b in 2021, implying a discernible 4.0% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 13% to US$1.20 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.65b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.10 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Healthcare Services Group's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$31.29, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Healthcare Services Group at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$27.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 3.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Healthcare Services Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Healthcare Services Group's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Healthcare Services Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Healthcare Services Group Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

