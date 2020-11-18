Dividends
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.61% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.82, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCSG was $23.82, representing a -23.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.30 and a 50.76% increase over the 52 week low of $15.80.

HCSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). HCSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports HCSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 39.94%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

