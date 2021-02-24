Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.206 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HCSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.49% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCSG was $29.03, representing a -18.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.80 and a 83.73% increase over the 52 week low of $15.80.

HCSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). HCSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports HCSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.02%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCSG as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 43.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCSG at 10000%.

