Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.204 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.74% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.46, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCSG was $22.46, representing a -28.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.30 and a 42.15% increase over the 52 week low of $15.80.

HCSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). HCSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports HCSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 28.74%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HCSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HCSG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 33.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HCSG at 1.94%.

